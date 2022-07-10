IDF offers unique program for soldiers with special needs

Soldiers with developmental disabilities can now serve in regular military units

Nearly 20 young men and women with developmental disabilities participated in the Israel army’s induction ceremony that took place on Sunday as part of a new program for soldiers with special needs.

They walked down the carpet as equal members of Israel’s Defense Forces (IDF) sharing one universal experience that unites almost all citizens of the Jewish state. It became possible with the help of an organization called “Special in uniform”, which sees its mission in ensuring that every Israeli has a chance to become part of the country’s culture and traditions.

Tiran Attia, founder of “Special in Uniform”, told i24NEWS that the program aims at giving relief to both the young people with special needs and their families, who ask themselves difficult questions about their children's future.

“At the age of 18 all their friends will go to the army. What will happen with my kid? Will he graduate? Will he find a job? Will he be independent?” Attia said.

The unique program was developed for young people with some form of mental disability, which would have normally prevented them from entering the army. At the age of 16 most of them receive a letter saying they won’t be eligible for the service. In Israel, where the army is not only about defense, but also about making connections and learning a profession, such rejection can be devastating.

“We are starting at the age of 16, when they are getting that letter and starting to work with the students, the candidates during their time in high school,” Attia explained.

It wasn’t an easy road for the soldiers with special needs as some of them had to spend a year and a half volunteering with the army to get to this ceremony. They now serve in regular military units alongside the average soldiers despite their disabilities.