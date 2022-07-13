Israeli and Greek air forces hold joint drill

The exercise is part of the joint training program for 2022

Israeli and Greek air forces held a joint military exercise in Israeli airspace, simulating refueling and air battles, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Wednesday.

The drill was conducted on Tuesday and practiced various scenarios of “advanced air-to-air combat,” according to The Times of Israel. IDF released pictures showing Hellenic Air Force F-16 jets, which were refueled by Israeli planes during the drill, flying in formation over the Dead Sea.

The IDF added that the exercise “constitutes a platform for shared learning and enhancing the relationship between the two air forces, and symbolizes an important milestone in reinforcing strategic and international cooperation between the State of Israel and Greece.”

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday and discussed the need to continue deepening cooperation between their countries. Mitsotakis also congratulated Lapid on taking office. The two leaders agreed to stay in regular and close contact.