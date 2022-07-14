Biden supports renewal of defense package for Israel, says US official

The 2016 US-Israel MOU covers 10 years of $38 billion directed to Israel's defense

US President Joe Biden will support extending the defense package that Washington provides Israel in a joint declaration with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday, according to a top US official.

The $38 billion Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed in 2016 – under Barack Obama’s administration, when Biden was vice president – and went into effect in 2018.

It covers 10 years of aid for ordinary and ballistic missile defense, and is the largest single pledge of military assistance in US history, the White House said at the time.

While the MOU is not even half complete, such agreements take time to negotiate and are planned years in advance, The Times of Israel noted.

The senior Biden administration official told reporters that the declaration would “note our ongoing support for [the MOU] and support for extending it at an appropriate time."

Israeli officials referred to the joint statement as the “Jerusalem Declaration.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1547313462820409347 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In addition to backing Israel’s defense, the US official said the pledge will also see the sides commit to never allowing Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, which Biden said he would use force as a “last resort” to never let happen.

The “Jerusalem Declaration” will also highlight global security issues, and Biden is expected to ask Lapid to increase Israel's military aid to Ukraine in the face of a Russian invasion, Axios reported.

Not included in the main points of the declaration that the US official mentioned was the Palestinian issue.