Israeli army targets Hamas in strikes after overnight rockets from Gaza

Israel’s army (IDF) carried out strikes in the Gaza Strip early Saturday morning after four rockets from the Palestinian enclave were fired into southern Israel, the IDF spokesperson said.

The IDF said it targeted Hamas underground rocket production facilities in response to two rockets being fired in the early hours of Saturday and another two fired several hours later.

“The site targeted was one of the largest and most important sites in [Gaza] for the production of base materials for rockets by terror groups,” the IDF Spokesperson said, adding that the attack would significantly set back Hamas’s rocket-making.

One rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system while the three others fell in open areas. Red alert rocket warning sirens sounded off in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon and in the Lachish region, northeast of Gaza.

While there was no immediate claim by any of the Gaza-based militant groups, the IDF regularly holds Hamas responsible for any attacks emanating from the Palestinian enclave.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

The rocket fire came hours after US President Joe Biden departed the Jewish state, kicking off his Mideast tour, and shortly after he landed in Saudi Arabia to lobby for Israel’s integration in the region, among other issues on his agenda.