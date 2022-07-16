Israel’s army chief to visit unnamed Arab state

Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi’s trip will be the first time an Israeli military chief officially visits the country

Israel’s army (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi is expected to travel to an Arab state next week on a first-ever official trip there by an IDF chief.

The IDF’s military censor said Friday that the trip could be reported with restrictions, such as the name of the Arab nation until Kochavi lands there on Monday, according to Channel 12 News.

Israel has recently been holding official relations with the country, including in military-related matters, said military correspondents who are regularly briefed off the record by senior Israeli officials, The Times of Israel noted.

Kochavi’s three-day trip will be the first time an Israeli military chief officially visits the country.

The announcement came as US President Joe Biden left Israel on Friday for Saudi Arabia to discuss, among other agenda topics, the progress of Israeli-Saudi relations.

In 2020, Israel normalized its diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain as part of the Abraham Accords, then resumed relations with Morocco in December of the same year. Israel now seeks to rally more Arab countries to the strategic alliance in order to form a common front against the Iranian threat and develop partnerships in various fields.

Earlier this year, Kochavi traveled to Bahrain in a first official trip, where he reportedly met with his Qatari counterpart despite limited relations between the Gulf Arab state and Israel.

Kochavi’s term as the IDF chief will come to an end in January.