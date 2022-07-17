Palestinian teen arrested on suspicion of killing Israeli police officer

The suspect was arrested after leaving the car and attempting to flee on foot

A 17-year-old resident of Ramallah was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of running over an Israeli police officer with a stolen car.

The incident happened on Route 4 near the city of Ra’anana, The Times of Israel reported. The policeman was found dead on the road, which was closed in both directions as security forces rushed to the scene.

The suspect was arrested after leaving the car and attempting to flee on foot. According to the police report, the vehicle was previously stolen in the Tel Aviv area.

Officers from Kfar Saba station, which the deceased cop belonged to, conducted the arrest after a police helicopter helped find the suspect. He was taken for questioning, as an investigation of the deadly incident was launched by the Special Unit for Combating Crime in the Sharon Region and the Central District Investigations Unit.

Last week a police officer at the Soresh Interchange checkpoint was hit by a motorcyclist, who fled the scene. Early June a volunteer officer was killed after being hit by a car at a checkpoint in the city of Rishon LeZion. Two other police officers were wounded in the incident.