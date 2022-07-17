Israel: IDF chief hosts head of US Central Command

The visit will focus on Israel’s aerial defense array

General Michael “Erik” Kurilla, the Commander of the US Central Command, on Sunday started his visit to Israel’s Defense Forces (IDF).

This is Kurilla’s second visit to Israel since entering the position earlier in April, according to the IDF statement.

"This visit is a complimentary meeting following the strategic-operational forum between the two nation’s militaries last month and will focus on Israel’s aerial defense array,” the statement said.

IDF chief Aviv Kochavi will host his American colleague before leaving for his first official visit to Morocco on Monday. The army chief is set to meet senior officials from the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces.

He will be accompanied by the Head of IDF’s International Cooperation Division Effie Defrin as well as the Head of the Intelligence Research Division Amir Saar.

The visit comes shortly after Israeli observers participated in “African Lion 2022” exercise in Morocco. Earlier in June, Moroccan counter-terrorism unit took part in a multinational drill in Israel.

The two countries started boosting military cooperation under the US-brokered Abraham Accords. Earlier this year, Kochavi made a first official trip to Bahrain, which is also a member of the 2020 normalization deal between Israel and the Arab states.