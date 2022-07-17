Lapid: Israel will respond ‘quickly and forcefully’ to rocket fire from Gaza

'All of us send a strong hug to the children in Israeli communities bordering the Gaza Strip'

After four rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel early Saturday morning, Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned Sunday that Israel would respond "quickly and forcefully" to any attack launched from the Strip.

"The policy of this government has not changed. Any shot, any incendiary balloon - we will respond quickly and forcefully, and without hesitation," Lapid said at a cabinet meeting, hailing the Israel Defense Forces for their response to the rocket fire.

"All of us, all cabinet members, send a strong hug to the children in Israeli communities bordering the Gaza Strip who slept in missile shelters on Friday night," he added.

Following an assessment of the security situation on Saturday after the rocket attacks, Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz decided to suspend the quota increase of work permits granted to Gaza residents.

None of the Gaza-based terrorist groups claimed responsibility for the rocket fire, which occurred hours after Joe Biden left Israel and announced a US-Israel strategic partnership.

Regarding the US president's visit to the region, Israel's prime minister said on Sunday that there had been "political, security and economic achievements that will strengthen the State of Israel for many years to come."

Joe Biden ended his first Middle East tour in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, which began Wednesday with a visit to Israel and the West Bank, without mentioning the de facto ruler in Gaza, Hamas.