Israel: Health Ministry website faces cyberattack, oversea access blocked

Israel's Health Ministry website faced disrupted access to users abroad, reportedly due to a cyberattack, the ministry said Sunday.

The website was still functioning for local Israelis. However, those trying to use the website from abroad were unable to do so intermittently.

The ministry said that the matter was being dealt with internally and by the e-Government unit, a state organization responsible for maintaining internet services.

Israel's Health Ministry website offers information on rules for visiting Israel during the Covid pandemic in several languages, including English.

Pro-Iranian hackers based in Iraq, calling itself Altahrea Team, claimed responsibility for the cyberattack, according to Israeli media.

The group reportedly wrote on its Telegram channel that the attack was carried out because Israel bombed the Gaza Strip over the weekend, among other reasons, including sanctions on Iran that the hackers claimed are killing thousands.

Another reason claimed was the support for Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia.

“Now you are in our sights,” the group wrote, according to The Times of Israel.

Altahrea Team claimed last week it attacked the Jerusalem municipality website and that of the Rafael defense company. It also claimed an attack on the Tel Aviv municipality website a week ago.

Last week's attacks were all Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), where website servers are overwhelmed by near-simultaneous requests to connect.