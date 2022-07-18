Israel: Military chief warns country may have to act against Iran

'Preparing a military option against the Iranian nuclear program is a moral obligation,' says Kochavi

Israel's military (IDF) Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi said on Sunday that the army is preparing for the possibility of acting against Iran's nuclear program.

"Preparing the home front for war is a task that must be accelerated in the coming years, especially in light of the possibility that we will be required to act against the nuclear threat," he said during the change command of the Homefront Command, according to The Jerusalem Post.

"The IDF continues to prepare vigorously for an attack on Iran and must prepare for any development and any scenario. Preparing a military option against the Iranian nuclear program is a moral obligation and a national security order."

He stated that plans for military action against the program "are at the center of preparations in the IDF and include a variety of operational plans, the allocation of many resources, the acquisition of appropriate weapons, intelligence and training."

This comes after a senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei told Al Jazeera that Tehran is technically capable of making a nuclear bomb but has yet to decide whether to build one.

"In a few days, we were able to enrich uranium up to 60 percent, and we can easily produce 90 percent enriched uranium... Iran has the technical means to produce a nuclear bomb, but there has been no decision by Iran to build one," Kamal Kharrazi said.