Drone 'likely' flown by Hezbollah, IDF says

Israel Defense Forces (IDG) shot down a drone on Monday that crossed into Israeli territory over Lebanon's border.

The drone was then collected by Israeli soldiers and taken for investigation.

"The drone likely belongs to the Hezbollah terrorist group," the military said in a statement, adding that the flying object was monitored all throughout the incident.

Earlier this month, the Israeli military intercepted a Hezbollah drone in Lebanese maritime space, just days after another three drones were shot down heading towards the Karish gas field in Israel’s territorial waters.

Hezbollah, a Shiite proxy of Iran, acknowledged the launch of the three UAVs.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.