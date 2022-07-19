Stabbing attack in Jerusalem, suspected assailant shot

The 41-year-old victim, stabbed in his upper body, is in stable condition

A man was moderately wounded on Tuesday after being stabbed on a bus in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Ramot.

An eyewitness said the victim, a 41-year-old man, was attacked with a screwdriver while riding on a bus traveling down Golda Meir Boulevard.

According to The Times of Israel, a civilian shot the suspected assailant before Israeli authorities arrived on the scene. Police said the suspected stabber was a Palestinian man in his 40s.

“I got out of the car, loaded my gun, and realized it was a terror attack. The stabber came to me, I did not hesitate and fired one bullet at him. I heard him praying in Arabic,” Meshi Ben Ami told Kan public broadcaster.

Paramedics found the victim lying on the sidewalk next to the bus, conscious but bleeding from his upper body. He was provided with life-saving medical care and evacuated to an intensive care unit at Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem, paramedics said.

He was suffering from several stab wounds to his upper body, but is in stable condition now, Shaare Zedek spokesman Yossi Gottesman said.

Jerusalem's District Commander Doron Turgeman is holding an assessment at the scene, police said.

