Israel: IDF strikes Gaza in response to gunfire from enclave

Israeli fighter jets 'are currently striking' a military post belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that it launched strikes on a Hamas observation post in the northern Gaza Strip after gunfire from the Palestinian enclave.

A bullet was fired toward the Israeli town of Netiv Ha'asara, according to Israeli military.

“Earlier today a bullet was found in the community of Netiv Ha'asara. After an inquiry, it was detected that the bullet hit an industrial building today after being fired from the Gaza Strip,” the IDF statement said.

In response Israeli fighter jets “are currently striking a military post belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the northern Gaza Strip.”

Earlier on Saturday, the IDF carried out strikes in the Gaza Strip after four rockets from the Palestinian enclave were fired into southern Israel. One rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system while the three others fell in open areas.

The incident happened shortly after US President Joe Biden took a direct flight from Israel to Saudi Arabia as part of his historic trip to the Middle East. In response Israel suspended 1,500 work permits for Gazan Palestinians, just days after announcing the quota extension.