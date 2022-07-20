Israel's military admits to using attack drones

There are at least three types of drones that Israel uses in attack missions, Hermes 450, Hermes 900 and Eitan

Israel's military (IDF) admitted on Wednesday that it regularly uses attack drones on targets after years of not allowing media outlets to report on that fact.

“It was found that there did not impede publishing the IDF’s use of strike UAVs as part of its operational activities,” the military censor said in a message, according to The Jerusalem Post (The Post).

i24NEWS Defense Correspondent Jonathan Regev explained the strict censorship rules imposed by the IDF.

He noted, "Even if things are well-known, and they are reported outside of Israel, we still have to go with what the IDF allows or does not allow," alluding to the use of attack drones within the military was known by many in Israel.

"It's no big secret, it wasn't here in Israel, not in the countries around us, and not abroad," Regev continued.

here are at least three types of drones that Israel uses in attack missions, according to Haaretz. Of them, two - Hermes 450 and Hermes 900 - are manufactured by Elbit Systems defense firm.

The third, the Eitan, is manufactured by the Israel Aerospace Industries.

The Eitan can fly up to 4,660 miles while relaying precise information. It was used during Operation Protective Edge in Gaza as it can provide reconnaissance to ground forces as well as attack targets, The Post reported.