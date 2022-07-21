Palestinian involved in murder of Israeli soldier arrested in May

Alam al-Ra'i belongs to a cell affiliated with Tanzim, a militant faction of the Palestinian Fatah movement

A Palestinian in the West Bank, who was involved in the killing of an Israeli soldier 16 years ago and participated in shooting attacks in Nablus, was arrested in May of this year, Israel’s army (IDF) announced Thursday.

The operative, 42-year-old Alam al-Ra’i, belonged to a cell affiliated with the Tanzim Brigade, a militant faction of the Palestinian Fatah movement.

According to an investigation by the IDF, Israeli police, and the Shin Bet domestic security agency, al-Ra’i was recruited by a Gaza resident to carry out attacks in the West Bank. After getting the necessary funds, he himself recruited members within his cell to carry out shooting attacks near Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus.

The investigation also uncovered evidence of al-Ra’i’s involvement in other attacks against IDF forces in the West Bank city between 2005 and 2007, including dozens of shootings and incidents of planted, device-activated explosive devices.

He notably took part in a bomb attack against IDF soldiers on July 17, 2006, killing Sergeant Osher Damari and wounding several other servicemen.

The event, which took place during the Second Lebanon War, saw Israeli troops enter Nablus in search of wanted Palestinians. Militants threw a powerful explosive device at the soldiers, killing Damari.

An indictment against al-Ra'i on multiple charges of security offenses, including Damari's murder, will be filed on Thursday by the military prosecutor's office.