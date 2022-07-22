Mossad: Hezbollah, not Iran, behind 1990s terrorist attacks in Argentina

Tehran was aware of planned attacks and helped fund them

New findings by Israel's Mossad spy agency show that Hezbollah, a Lebanese terrorist group and a proxy of Iran regarded by Israel as one of its most dangerous regional enemies, was the sole perpetrator of the deadly attacks on Jewish and Israeli institutions in Argentina in the 1990s, according to the New York Times.

While Hezbollah was linked to the two blasts, targeting an Israeli embassy and a Jewish community center, from the earliest stages of the investigation, the surprising element emerging from the secret Mossad report, seen by the NYT's Israeli reporter Ronen Bergman, is that Iran wasn't directly involved in the attacks.

Tehran was aware of the plan and perhaps helped fund it, according to the report.

The 1992 bombing of the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires killed 29 people, while the bombing of the AMIA Jewish community center in 1994 killed 85 people and injured hundreds of others.

Argentine courts blamed the attack on Iran, but no one was brought to trial in either case. Iran denies playing a role in either attack.

The report also offered new details on how the bombings were planned and carried out, including about how the explosives were smuggled into Argentina in bottles of shampoo and boxes of chocolate.

The Mossad reportedly assassinated at least one of the masterminds behind the attacks yet the new report says that the surviving perpetrators reside in Lebanon.