Report: Israel-Poland flight evacuated due to bomb fears

Passengers on a Wizz Air flight to Poland from Israel had to be evacuated in an emergency on Saturday night just because of fears of a bomb on board, Ynet reported early Sunday morning.

According to the source, the evacuation slides were deployed after landing in Krakow, and the passengers were asked to leave the plane quickly without their luggage.

It was unclear if a warning message had been sent about a bomb or if the evacuations resulted from intelligence.

"They opened the emergency doors of the plane, and we got out. We stayed in an open area until the police, security and ambulances arrived," said a passenger, according to Ynet.

After the exit, travelers were left standing near the plane, and no one attended to them, according to the report. Passengers had not yet received their luggage or left the airport by early Sunday morning, describing the scene as "total chaos."

Some children were hurt during the evacuation, according to passengers.

Wizz Air flight W65058 from Italy to Krakow was forced to make an emergency landing in Budapest last week after pilots were notified of a bomb threat.

The threat was later confirmed false.

Wizz Air told the Hungary Today website, “The aircraft crew and the airline’s operations control center acted according to the relevant protocol.”