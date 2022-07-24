Israeli forces strike boat off Gaza Strip

For several years, Israel has intercepted numerous attempts to smuggle military equipment and weapons

Israeli forces attacked a fishing boat accused of smuggling in Hamas supplies from Egypt after its two crewmen escaped off the coast of the Gaza Strip, according to Sunday reports.

Palestinian fishermen's union said two crew members dove into Mediterranean waters and swam to safety before the Israeli navy fired on their boat. A picture circulated on social media showed black smoke rising close to the Gaza coast.

An Israeli military (IDF) spokesperson said the vessel had come from Egypt and strayed from Israel's maritime cordon on Gaza, which is ruled by Hamas Islamists. The navy fired on the boat after it did not heed orders to stop, the military said, adding that it carried unspecified supplies for Hamas.

“Navy soldiers called via loudspeakers to [the vessel], and when it did not respond to the calls, the soldiers fired in accordance with the open-fire policy,” the IDF said, according to The Times of Israel.

For several years, Israel has intercepted numerous attempts to smuggle military equipment and weapons intended for armed groups in the Gaza Strip.

Last May, a network smuggling naval weapons intended for the armed wing of the Islamist group Hamas was dismantled in a joint operation by the Israeli Navy and the Shin Bet (Israel’s Internal Security Service).

Israel has maintained a maritime blockade of Gaza since the militant group took control of the territory in 2007. Fishing boats and other Palestinian vessels are thus required not to exceed a demarcated area.