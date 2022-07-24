Stabbing attempt prevented in West Bank, attacker arrested

'An assailant armed with a knife advanced toward an IDF officer who was conducting routine security activity'

Israel’s Defense Forces (IDF) reported a stabbing attempt at the Tapuah Junction in the West Bank on Sunday evening.

An alleged terrorist attack was prevented by an IDF soldier, who was in the area, according to the military’s statement.

“An assailant armed with a knife advanced toward an IDF officer who was conducting routine security activity. The soldier operated to stop the assailant by firing warning shots in the air,” the statement said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1551276045290151938 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The attacker, who did not suffer any wounds, was arrested and passed on to the security forces for further questioning. No casualties were reported.

Earlier on Sunday, two Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli military in the West Bank city of Nablus. According to Israeli media, troops were conducting an arrest operation when they came under fire.

The IDF has been conducting a counterterrorism operation "Break the Wave" in recent weeks in response to a deadly wave of terrorist attacks that killed 19 people between March and May.