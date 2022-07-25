English
West Bank: IDF thwart terrorist attack, detain Palestinian gunman

Israeli soldiers on Monday foiled a terrorist attack in the West Bank, arresting a Palestinian armed with a handgun and an improvised explosive device. 

According to early reports, the would-be-assailant sparked a bushfire outside the Migdal Oz settlement and hid nearby, apparently intending to attack first responders. 

However, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers arriving at the scene were alert to the ambush; they disarmed and arrested the Palestinian. 

More to follow 

