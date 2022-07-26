Israel: Russian missile defense system fired after strike on Syria, DM confirms

'Our planes were not around at all. The situation is currently stable,' says Gantz

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz confirmed that several months ago, a Russian S-300 battery was fired after an Israeli attack in Syria.

"A one-time event, which took place after the attack," Gantz said at a Channel 13 News conference. "Our planes were not around at all. The situation is currently stable."

Israel's coordination with Russia over Syria is "a situation that is stable right now, I think," Gantz said. "But we are always reviewing this story as if we only just began it now."

Israel conducts frequent airstrikes on Syria, which Israel rarely acknowledges and Moscow has condemned as of late.

“We strongly condemn such irresponsible actions that violate the sovereignty of Syria and the basic norms of international law, and we demand their unconditional cessation,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a statement earlier this month.

In the past, Israel said it targets bases of Iran-allied militias, such as the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group that has members deployed in Syria.

Tensions between Russia and Israel were steadily growing before Russia moved last week to liquidate the Jewish Agency, which helps Jewish people immigrate to Israel.

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned on Sunday that Russia's move against the Jewish Agency would have a "serious" impact on relations between the two countries.