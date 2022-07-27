Israel's military reveals Hamas infrastructure in Gazan civilian areas

'The IDF has revealed examples that show how Hamas endangers Palestinian civilians,' says Benny Gantz

Israel's military (IDF) released new footage on Wednesday showing examples of Hamas infrastructure embedded in civilian populations in the Gaza Strip, including an underground tunnel located near a Pepsi factory and a UNWRA school.

Other infrastructure included an entrance to a terror tunnel network near the Islamic University of Gaza and a weapons storage facility located near a mosque and a UNWRA medical clinic.

The IDF also revealed that the damage Hamas suffered in the last war, alongside the improvement in civil conditions for Gazans, deterred Hamas from attacking Israel.

Alongside this, Defense Minister Benny Gantz toured Israel's southern border Wednesday, along with several other defense officials.

"The IDF has revealed examples that show how Hamas endangers Palestinian civilians. Hamas launches attacks from within population centers towards population centers," Gantz said.

"The whole world must see this crime against humanity. Israel will operate with precision and force against terror targets and defend the citizens of the State of Israel.”

Gantz visited a kindergarten complex in the Kfar Aza area with protective infrastructure refurbished as part of a program led by the defense establishment.

The infrastructure in 30 kindergartens located along the Gaza border was refurbished this year, and an additional 25 protected kindergartens were built in the area, according to a press release by the IDF.