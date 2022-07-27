Israel: Audit shows failures in police response to 2021 mixed city riots

Englman notes significant shortcomings in the force's ability to gather intelligence and anticipate violence

Israel's State Comptroller found "significant functional deficiencies" in law enforcement in mixed cities when riots broke out during Operation Guardian of the Walls in 2021, according to a report released on Wednesday.

State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman noted in the report significant shortcomings in the force's ability to gather intelligence and anticipate violence.

The report examined police in mixed cities such as Lod, Jaffa, and Acre during the riots. In 2021, evictions of Palestinians in east Jerusalem, compounded with tensions at the Al Aqsa Mosque, spiraled into violence in Israel.

On May 10, 2021, Hamas fired rockets into Jerusalem, starting an 11-day conflict, during which violence between Arabs and Jews intensified.

Roughly 520 violent outbreaks were reported throughout the country, killing three, injuring many, and leading to approximately 3,200 arrests, according to The Jerusalem Post.

“The intelligence gaps in dealing with riots in general, and the events during Operation Guardian of the Walls in particular, were created or widened due to the absence of a clear arrangement for cooperation and division of responsibilities between the police and the Shin Bet (Israel's internal security service) on this issue,” the report found.

Intelligence service placed heavy emphasis on Jerusalem as the focus of rioting, with police directed toward the capital and away from other areas.

A staggering 57 percent of Israeli Border Police forces in Lod were unavailable when violence broke out on May 10, with only 25 police officers present. Only 58 officers were present in the northern city of Acre the following day.

These officers were not equipped to deal with, nor trained for, riots, the report suggested.