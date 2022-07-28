Israeli forces detain ten suspected terrorists in overnight West Bank raids

Israeli forces also confiscated illegal weapons, including M-16 assault rifles

Israeli forces arrested ten Palestinian individuals on Thursday as the result of overnight raids in the West Bank as part of a counter-terrorism campaign.

In one operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Israel Securities Authority, and Border Police raided the Jalazone refugee camp in Silwad, four miles north of Ramallah, and apprehended three individuals suspected of terrorist activity, the IDF said in a statement.

During the Jalazone operation, rioters hurled rocks at the Israeli soldiers, who responded with riot dispersal means and gunfire, reportedly wounding a Palestinian individual.

Along with the arrests, the Israeli authorities located and confiscated illegal weapons, including M-16 assault rifles.

In a separate operation, Israeli forces raided the towns of Yamun, Burqin, and Ya-bad, west of Jenin, where they apprehended three terrorist suspects.

Israeli soldiers also detained two individuals suspected of terrorist activities in the town of Doha, southwest of Bethlehem, in a separate operation. There, dozens of Palestinian rioters hurled rocks and explosive devices at Israeli troops, according to the IDF.

Further south in the city of Surif, near Hebron, Israeli security forces confiscated funds designated for terrorist activities worth thousands of shekels, which could mean anywhere from hundreds to thousands of US dollars.

Northwest of Ramallah, in the town of Qarawat Bani Zeid, Israeli soldiers arrested two wanted suspects and confiscated additional illegal weapons.

The ten apprehended individuals were transported to security facilities for further questioning. No IDF injuries were reported.

Thursday morning's raids came amid an ongoing Israeli campaign against suspected terrorist activities in the West Bank following an unprecedented wave of attacks earlier this year.