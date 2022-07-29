West Bank: IDF arrest 4 Palestinian terrorism suspects

Terrorists rebuffed after opening fire at IDF post in Nablus

Palestinian terrorists opened fire on an Israeli military post in the West Bank city of Nablus on late Thursday; Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops returned fire, thwarting the attack.

According to the IDF, the attack represented attempted retaliate for an Israeli counterterrorism raid conducted earlier this week in the West Bank that resulted in the deaths of four Palestinian terrorism suspects.

Overnight Thursday, Israeli security forces conducted counterterrorism activities in a number of locations in the West Bank, including in the towns of Beita, Anata, Jabal Mualah and the city of Hebron.

IDF detained four suspects, transferring them for further questioning.

During counterterrorism activity in the town of Anata, soldiers confiscated a large number of weapons, including parts of hunting rifles, magazines, knives and a military vest.

During the activity, rocks were hurled toward the soldiers and shots were heard in the area. The soldiers responded with riot dispersal means.

During counterterrorism activity in the town of Qallil, explosive devices and rocks were hurled toward the soldiers. The soldiers responded by firing warning shots into the air. During the activity, an Airsoft handgun was located and confiscated.