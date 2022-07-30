US grounds F-35s over safety concerns, prompting Israel to assess own fleet

The safety issue concerns the pilot-ejection mechanism

The US military on Friday grounded its entire fleet of F-35s, promoting the Israeli military to announce an evaluation of its own jets of this model the following day.

The suspected malfunction concerns the mechanism installed inside the ejection seats that helps propel the seat and the pilot from the plane during an emergency.

“On July 19, we began a Time Compliance Technical Directive to inspect all of the cartridges on the ejection seat within 90 days,” according to Alexi Worley, spokesperson for US Air Force’s Air Combat Command.

The cartridges are used to set off a series of small explosive charges that activate the pilot-ejection apparatus.

Stressing the decision stemmed “out of an abundance of caution,” the spokesperson said that Air Combat Command units “will execute a stand-down on July 29 to expedite the inspection process. Based on data gathered from those inspections, ACC will make a determination to resume operations.”

Israel Air Force said on Saturday it received the message regarding a possible safety issue, adding it was considering to follow US colleagues in grounding its entire fleet of F-35 jets.