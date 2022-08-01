Israel: Shin Bet investigates threats sent to PM Lapid's wife

'The incitement and division are coming - it's terrible and scary,' says Lihi Lapid following the report

Israel's Prime Minister's Office contacted the country's internal security service (Shin Bet) to investigate threats sent to Prime Minister Yair Lapid's wife, Lihi, in an anonymous email, Walla reported Monday.

Several emails were sent from the same address containing threats against Lapid and her family. According to Walla, the person who sent the emails was found and given a warning after determining the low threat level.

"The incitement and division are coming - it's terrible and scary," said Lihi Lapid following a report in Walla regarding the threats.

"This is another reminder of why we must all find [what unifies and connects us]."

Lapid received an email last month wishing her family would end up "smeared on the road."

"How did a whore like you and a dog like your husband get to such a status," read the title of the email, according to Walla.

Several days later, another email arrived, cursing the prime minister's sister.

In May, police indicted Ilana Sporta Hania for sending threatening letters containing bullets to then-prime minister Naftali Bennett and his family.

She was charged with extortion and illegal possession of a firearm, according to The Times of Israel.

Hania, 65, from Ashkelon, sent a letter addressed to Bennett and his wife, reading: “This is the bullet that will hit and neutralize your Gilat the crook, or you Naftali Bennett the crook. I advise you to resign.”

The second letter, also containing a bullet, was addressed directly to Bennett's 15-year-old son Yoni.