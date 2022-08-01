English
Report: IDF nab top Islamic Jihad operative in Jenin raid

Clashes broke out Monday night between Israeli security forces and Palestinian terrorists during a raid in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank. 

Israel Defense Forces reportedly arrested a top operative of the Islamic Jihad terrorist group.  

Early reports claimed a Palestinian gunman was killed in the course of the operation. 

