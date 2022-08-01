Report: IDF nab top Islamic Jihad operative in Jenin raid
This is a developing story
Clashes broke out Monday night between Israeli security forces and Palestinian terrorists during a raid in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank.
Israel Defense Forces reportedly arrested a top operative of the Islamic Jihad terrorist group.
Early reports claimed a Palestinian gunman was killed in the course of the operation.
This is a developing story, more to follow
