NGO: Israeli soldiers arbitrarily deny entry permits for West Bank Palestinians

'There's no system overseeing you. If someone annoys you, you can tell that person to scat'

Israeli soldiers serving in the Civil Administration in the West Bank would arbitrarily deny Palestinians permits to enter Israel, according to a Monday report by an NGO that cited former troops.

Breaking the Silence, a group of ex-Israeli soldiers opposing Israel’s presence in the Palestinian territories, revealed that soldiers in the administration – Israel’s governing body in the West Bank – had access to sensitive information about Palestinians.

Accounts of ex-troops also highlighted that Israeli settlers were directly involved in shaping administration policy, according to Haaretz.

The report claimed that under settlers’ influence, the administration considered its mission to be the “battle over Area C,” which constitutes about 61 percent of the West Bank and is under Israeli military control.

Israel’s Civil Administration is responsible for enforcing construction laws for both settlers and Palestinians in Area C.

A former soldier who served with the administration, which West Bank Palestinians must go through to get most permits, said officials would cancel all visitation permits granted to Palestinian prisoners’ families to break hunger strikes.

“Every relative wanted to visit a striking prisoner… so they asked us to undo the permit, so they couldn’t visit, to pressure them to end the strike,” the veteran told the NGO.

Another ex-soldier who served with the administration in 2017 said they were asked to cancel hundreds of entry permits into Israel following Palestinian attacks, sometimes because the holders were from the same village as a perpetrator.

One who served in 2016 said that soldiers held “absolute power” and were barely under any supervision, Haaretz reported.

“The officer can also say no, but if you say no first, there’s no system overseeing you. If someone annoys you, you can tell that person to scat,” a former soldier recalled.