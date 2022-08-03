Israel: Female soldiers to continue serving in prisons despite rape claims - Security Minister

The minister stressed that the law prohibits soldiers 'from being in the company of prisoners'

Israel’s Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev issued a statement on Wednesday saying that female soldiers will continue doing their compulsory service at security prisons until the amendment of legislation is made.

Bar-Lev’s letter noted that under the current legislation female soldiers are “only in charge of guarding and accompanying security prisoners” along with administrative work, according to Haaretz. The minister stressed that the law prohibits soldiers “from being in the company of prisoners.”

The statement came in response to recent demand by Defense Minister Benny Gantz to immediately bar soldiers from compulsory service at security prisons, where inmates convicted of terror activities against Israelis are detained.

Gantz’s request to the public security minister came after allegations were made last week by a former female guard at the Gilboa prison that she was raped by a Palestinian inmate. Another former guard earlier came forward with the similar allegations, which led to both Gantz and Prime Minister Yair Lapid commenting on the issue demanding an independent investigation in the matter.

The defense minister called for the ban to be put in place until a full investigation of those claims is completed. However, Bar-Lev referred to an inspection team’s report that said that all Israeli soldiers who served in security prisons “expressed willingness to continue serving as career soldiers.” He added that they are briefed on sexual harassment policies upon their arrival to the unit.

Gantz responded by saying the two ministries will have a conversation on the issue of the compulsory service in security prisons “soon.”

“We’ll proceed quickly and thoroughly, and if need be we’ll amend legislation,” Gantz was quoted as saying by Haaretz.

Earlier on Tuesday, a prison official who served as a commander at the Gilboa prison during the time when alleged sexual assaults took place, was questioned by the police.