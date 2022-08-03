Israel: Shin Bet knew about Gilboa prison sexual assault - report

The Shin Bet allegedly questioned a Palestinian inmate about the sexual abuse incident, which he didn’t deny

Officials from Israel's Shin Bet domestic security agency had several meetings with a prisoner, who allegedly raped a female guard, but did not disclose the evidence, sources said Wednesday.

The Palestinian inmate Mahmoud Atallah reportedly asked the Shin Bet not to include sexual assault charges in the updated case against him, despite admitting to the offenses, according to Ynet.

Citing sources, which include senior officials, the report claimed that Atallah met with the intelligence agency representatives several times over two years. The Shin Bet questioned the inmate about the sexual abuse incident, which he didn’t deny and named the guard, who accused him.

The conversation was documented by the prison service but was never mentioned in the Shin Bet official report, the sources said. The Shin Bet issued a statement denying the allegations and claiming that the officers, who attended the meetings “didn't possess any information concerning the sexual offenses attributed to Atallah.”

"Contrary to the claims, during the meetings with the prisoner, no information on the incident was provided. When Atallah requested the Shin Bet's assistance on criminal matters, it was made clear to him the agency won't take part in that," the statement was quoted as saying.

Earlier on Monday, a Gilboa Prison officer, who served as a commander during the time of the alleged rape assault, was questioned by the police as part of the investigation launched into the matter after a former female guard revealed details of the incident last week.

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz called for the immediate ban for the female soldiers to serve at security prisons, but the country’s Public Security Minister Omer Barlev issued a statement on Wednesday saying the move required making amendments to the legislation. Until the legal changes are in place, Israeli soldiers will continue their compulsory service at prisons, according to the minister.