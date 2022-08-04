Israel: Road closures around Gaza to remain in place for third day

Towns along the border have either alternative routes to exit or are entirely blockaded

Road closures along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip remained in place Thursday, the third day of such shutdowns.

Israel blocked roads along the border over fears of retaliation over the arrest of an Islamic Jihad leader, Bassem Saadi, in the West Bank on Monday, along with two other people.

Israeli military Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi plans to tour the Gaza Division on Thursday, ready to approve offensive plans should violence escalate.

Saadi is one of the Islamic Jihad's top officials in the West Bank, having been arrested several times and spending a total of 15 years in Israeli prisons.

The Israeli military called around 100 reservists for assistance in securing the Gaza border area on Wednesday after a situational assessment. Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system was also bolstered following intelligence assessments that Islamic Jihad intended to retaliate.

On Wednesday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that the security forces have been working for months to thwart terror attacks, calling it Israel's "only goal."

“We will continue this operational activity where and when required,” he said. “No threat will divert us.”

Prime Minister Yair Lapid also convened the Security Cabinet on Wednesday to discuss the tensions and to receive an update on the assessments and the actions Israel has been taking.