Israel PM Lapid briefs officials on Gaza security situation

Israel's PM Yair Lapid 'would not allow the current situation to continue any longer'

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke with officials of the Israeli army’s (IDF) southern command and briefed them on the latest security developments in and around Gaza, amid fears of a possible attack by militants from the Palestinian enclave.

The IDF was still on high alert on Thursday after closing roads near Gaza following the arrest of two senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad members in the West Bank city of Jenin earlier this week.

Lapid “told the heads of authorities that he fully understands the damage caused to everyday life, but underlined that he would not allow the current situation to continue any longer,” a statement from the prime minister’s office said.

"Israel is preparing for any scenario and will act if necessary against any organization that threatens the security of Israeli citizens," it added.

Lapid’s chief of staff and military secretary were among those who participated in the briefing, as well as the mayor of Sderot and the heads of the regional councils of Eshkol, Hof Ashkelon, Sdot Negev, and Shaar Hanegev, all in Israel’s south.

The Israeli premier is expected to conduct another security assessment later on Thursday.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi toured the Gaza Division on Thursday morning, ready to approve offensive plans should violence escalate.