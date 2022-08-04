Lawyer of former Gilboa guards calls for independent probe into rape claims

'This is what happens when the investigators investigate themselves - they silence it'

Mark Leizerovich, the lawyer representing women who claimed they were “pimped out” to security prisoners while serving as wardens at Gilboa prison in northern Israel, told i24NEWS that public prosecution is trying to “silence” their cases and called for an independent commission to investigate them.

Six women have now come forward, as their lawyer says the first sexual assault claim was filed in 2018. The case, however, was closed for lack of evidence, according to a public prosecutor.

“We see that the state attorney does everything in his power to silence this story and now we hear a lot of new evidence coming out of two new complaints," Leizerovich told i24NEWS.

"One of them is telling a horrifying story… A story where my beloved state pimps out women in order to get silence and peace inside a prison filled with terrorists with blood on their hands,” he added, stressing that in 20 years of his work as a lawyer he has “never seen a story like this.”

According to Leizerovich, the public prosecutor “has all the evidence needed” but doesn’t act on it, which is why the defender insists on an independent commission probing the cases.

“This is what happens when the investigators investigate themselves - they silence it. They silenced it in 2018, they tried to silence it in 2021 and 2022, when the prison break happened,” the lawyer said, referring to six Palestinian inmates who escaped from the Gilboa prison last year.

The lawyer said the deal was negotiated between the inmates and intelligence services to “pimp out” the female soldiers that Mahmoud Atallah, who was “a spokesperson of the prisoners,” picked.

“A spokesperson is a prisoner, who is accountable for all the actions of the prisoners, so in order for him to keep the peace, they pimped out soldiers. He would say 'I want to touch this soldier.' They knew what happened and they allowed it to happen,” Leizerovich explained.

He added that Atallah was practically “in charge” of the prison so the soldiers couldn’t complain to their commanders, who were allegedly aware of the situation. Some soldiers said that they reached out to an intelligence officer, but were ignored.

Earlier on Wednesday, reports revealed that Israel's Shin Bet domestic security agency had several meetings with Atallah during which he allegedly admitted to the sexual assault accusations, but didn't disclose the evidence. The agency issued a statement denying the claims.