Israeli Police to cooperate with Morocco to track down escaped criminals

A recently detected trend shows Israeli criminals escaping to Morocco, Turkey and the UAE

Israel Police will cooperate with their Moroccan counterparts to track down Israeli criminals who flee to the north African country, report said on Thursday.

Israel’s Police chief Kobi Shabtai visited Morocco this week and discussed the matter during his meeting with his counterpart in Rabat, according to KAN.

Shabtai is reportedly promoting local cooperation between Moroccan and Israeli police in an attempt to fight a recently detected trend of Israeli criminals escaping to neighboring countries, including Morocco, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

According to police intelligence, many of the criminals who fled to Morocco continue their criminal activities in Israel from abroad. Shabtai became the first Israeli police chief who came to Morocco on an official visit.

Earlier this year, he also visited the UAE to promote similar cooperation. During Shabtai’s visit, Emirati officials announced an Israeli police attaché would be based in the embassy in the UAE. The Gulf state - like Morocco - normalized ties with Israel under the US-brokered Abraham Accords in 2020.