IDF strikes Islamic Jihad target in Gaza

Palestinians say top Islamic Jihad operative eliminated

The Israeli military on Friday carried out a strike against an Islamic Jihad target in the Gaza Strip.

"Israel Defense Forces is currently striking in the Gaza Strip. A special situation has been declared on the Israeli home front," a statement said.

Military bras said Israel was readying for a heavy barrage of rockets from the Hamas-controlled enclave, including on central region.

According to Palestinian sources, a top Islamic Jihad commander was eliminated in the strike.

The strikes come four days after Israel closed its two border crossings with Gaza and restricted the movement of Israeli civilians living near the frontier, amid top-level security warnings.

The measures follow the arrest in the West Bank of two senior Islamic Jihad operatives.

More to follow