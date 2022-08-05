LIVE BLOG: Israel readies for rocket barrage after strike kills Gaza terrorist
The Israeli military on Friday launched air strikes on Gaza, targeting a senior commander of the terrorist group Islamic Jihad.
"The IDF (Israeli military) is currently striking in the Gaza Strip. A special situation has been declared on the Israeli home front," a statement said.
August 05, 2022
Report: Israel puts thousands of military reservists on standby amid Gaza escalation
Report: Israel communicates to Hamas it's not seeking wider escalation and its current operation is limited to Islamic Jihad targets
Islamic Jihad chief threatens Tel Aviv will 'taste' rockets in 'no holds barred' escalation
Senior Islamic Jihad operatives eliminated in the strike named as Tayseer Al Jabari and Abdullah Kaddum
Palestinians put death toll at 7
The Hamas-run health ministry in the Gaza Strip says seven people have been killed, including a 5-year-old girl, and 40 others wounded by Israeli airstrikes in the coastal enclave.
At least 15 Palestinians killed in IDF strike on Gazan terrorists, Israeli military spokesperson says
Islamic Jihad confirms senior operative killed in Israeli strike on Gaza
"The Islamic Jihad movement in Palestine and its military wing the Al-Quds Brigade mourn the great jihadist commander Tayseer al-Jabari 'Abu Mahmud', who was killed in a Zionist assassination in Gaza City," a statement said.