IDF estimates 15 terrorists killed in Gaza strikes

IDF describes strike as 'pre-emptive attack' targeting top Islamic Jihad commander

Israel's army said its Friday air strikes in Gaza killed an estimated 15 Islamic Jihad terrorists, warning that the operation against the Palestinian group was not over.

"We are assuming about 15 killed in action", army spokesman Richard Hecht told reporters.

"We havent't finished yet," he added, describing the operation as a "pre-emptive attack" targeting a senior commander of Islamic Jihad.