Who was Tayseer al-Jabari, the Islamic Jihad commander killed by Israel?

IDF: the strike represented a 'targeted preventive action to eliminate a real threat'

Tayseer Al-Jabari, assassinated on Friday by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) was a senior official in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization and its commander in the northern region of the Gaza Strip.

Islamic Jihad is blacklisted as a terrorist organization by the European Union and the United States.

“He planned numerous deadly attacks against Israel,” the IDF said of the targeted strike in a statement on Friday.

"He held several senior positions within the organization in the past, including that of chief of operations and the chief coordinator with Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist group ruling over Gaza," the statement read.

"Jabari was the close associate of Baha Abu al-Ata," another Palestinian terrorist eliminated in 2019 in the course of an Israeli operation, and "succeeded the latter after his death."

“His daily duties included terrorist attacks against Israeli targets and in the past several days he made planned to carry out missile attacks against Israeli citizens and fire anti-tank missiles at IDF vehicles,” the military said.

The operation was carried out "in cooperation with the Shin Bet (Israeli Internal Security Service) based on accurate intelligence," the statement said, calling it a "targeted preventive action to eliminate a real threat."