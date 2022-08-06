Israel arrests 19 alleged PIJ members in West Bank

'We are preparing for a week-long operation and if needed it will be more,' says Israel's army

Israeli forces broadened their offensive against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) on Saturday, announcing the arrest of 19 of the group's members in the West Bank, while launching further strikes against militant targets in Gaza.

An army statement said soldiers and agents from the Shin Bet internal security agency arrested 20 people in early morning raids in the West Bank, "of which 19 are operatives associated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization."

According to a statement by the Israeli army, those arrested were suspected of “involvement in terrorist activity” throughout the West Bank.

In the village of Beit Sira and the Qalandiya refugee camp in the central West Bank, eight wanted persons were detained, seven of which were PIJ operatives, the statement continued.

In the village of Adna and the city of Hebron, six wanted persons were arrested, and six others in a number of villages elsewhere in the Palestinian territory.

No Israeli casualties were reported.

IDF Spokesperson Israeli soldiers during a raid in the West Bank, on August 6, 2022.

The arrests came as Israel continued its Operation Dawn offensive campaign in Gaza against PIJ targets.

Early Saturday morning, the Israeli military said its air force and army targeted weapons manufacturing sites with fighter jets and mortar shells.

“15 hours since the start of the operation… 160 rockets have been fired by [PIJ], so far out of which 130 have crossed into Israel,” the Israeli army said.

It added that 10 have been killed in Gaza, with “perhaps two of them uninvolved” and 80 others wounded.

“We are not engaged in any negotiation at the moment. We are preparing for a week-long operation and if needed it will be more.”