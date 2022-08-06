Israel: Gaza rocket hits family home in border town, no casualties

No casualties among residents, who were in bomb shelter during strike

A rocket launched from Gaza into Israel by Palestinian terrorists hit a residential home in the southern city of Sderot, causing extensive damage to the structure.

The family, who took refuge in the shelter, were not injured.

“We ran towards the shelter and about five seconds thereafter there was a huge bang,” one of the family members said, adding that it was "a miracle" that no one was injured.

"When we came out of the shelter, there was smoke everywhere and bits of the roof collapsed, but thank God no one was hurt," he said.

As of the second day of Operation Breaking Dawn, the Islamic Jihad terrorist group fired over 200 rockets at Israel. About half the projectiles crossed over into Israel and the vast majority of those were shot down by the Iron Dome anti-missile shield.