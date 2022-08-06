'Lying down on the ground can save lives': Israel's safety guidelines for rocket attacks

Homefront Command offers precise guidelines on what to do during attacks

Rockets raining down on its territory is unfortunately part of the norm for Israel. The latest escalation against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a terrorist group from Gaza, saw a barrage of projectiles fired on southern and central Israel, closely following the pattern of Israel's several wars against Gazan terrorists in recent years.

The vast majority of the rockets are shot down by Israel's famed Iron Dome anti-missile shield, yet the interception rate nevertheless below the 100 percent mark.

Hence, the Home Front Command issued numerous videos detailing the recommended course of action in the event of rocket attacks.

The following video offers guidelines for what you should do if the attack finds you in open terrain with no structures in which to take shelter:

The Homefront Command's English-language playlist of videos offering guidelines on rocket attacks is available here.