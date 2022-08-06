Israeli source says deadly strike on Gazan refugee camp was a failed launch

Time of hit coincides with barrage of rockets at Israel

A strike killing several children in the Gazan refugee camp of Jabalia represents a failed rocket launch by Palestinian terrorists, an Israeli security source told i24NEWS on Saturday.

"After checking with senior command, we can say with certainty that no rockets were fired by Israel Defense Forces at that area in that time frame," the source said.

The source added that while Israel's latest raid in Gaza took place around 6:30PM, Jabalia was hit around 20:30PM, coinciding with a volley of rockets at Israel fired by the Islamic Jihad group.

