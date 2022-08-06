IDF posts video showing Palestinian rocket hit refugee camp

At least 5 children killed in the strike, 15 others injured

Israel Defense Forces spokesperson on Saturday circulated a video showing that a deadly strike hitting the Gazan refugee camp of Jabalia was launched by Islamic Jihad terrorists.

The video clearly shows the short trajectory of the rocket, launched in Gaza and landing nearby.

The strike, which Palestinian media attributed to Israel, killed at least five children and injured 15 others.

An Israeli security source confirmed to i24NEWS that the IDF was not carrying out any raids in Gaza at the time of the strike on the refugee camp; its latest activity in Gaza took place some two hours earlier.

The incident took place amid an escalation between the Jewish state and Gazan terrorists that was sparked by Israel's targeted strike that took out a senior Islamic Jihad commander.