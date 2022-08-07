English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live
  • i24news
  • Israel
  • Defense
  • LIVEBLOG: Tensions high in Jerusalem on Tisha B'Av as Operation Breaking Dawn enters 3rd day

LIVEBLOG: Tensions high in Jerusalem on Tisha B'Av as Operation Breaking Dawn enters 3rd day

i24NEWS

1 min read
The Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel, central Israel on August 6, 2022.
Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90The Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel, central Israel on August 6, 2022.

Follow the latest escalation on Israel's southern border

Tensions were high in Jerusalem on Sunday morning as Jewish worshippers were preparing to visit the Temple Mount for Tisha B'Av as Israel's Operation Breaking Dawn against Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorism entered its third day.

On Saturday night, an Israeli airstrike eliminated Islamic Jihad's southern Gaza commander, Khaled Mansour.

Rocket fire from Gaza started up again on Sunday morning after six hours of quiet, with sirens sounding in southern Israel.

Video poster

Click here for Saturday's LIVEBLOG of Operation Breaking Dawn.

August 07, 2022

Israeli military says PIJ 'attack tunnel' in Gaza hit 

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it hit a PIJ "attack tunnel" in Gaza early Sunday morning

Military spokesperson Ran Kochav told media that the IDF has struck some 140 PIJ targets across the Gaza Strip since the beginning of Operation Breaking Dawn.

Rocket sirens sound in southern Israel

Rocket fire from the Gaza Strip started again on Sunday morning after six hours of quiet, with sirens sounding in southern Israel. Red alert warnings were issued for Ein HaShlosha and Kissufim in the Eshkol Regional Council. 

This article received 0 comments