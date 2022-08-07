LIVEBLOG: Tensions high in Jerusalem on Tisha B'Av as Operation Breaking Dawn enters 3rd day
Tensions were high in Jerusalem on Sunday morning as Jewish worshippers were preparing to visit the Temple Mount for Tisha B'Av as Israel's Operation Breaking Dawn against Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorism entered its third day.
On Saturday night, an Israeli airstrike eliminated Islamic Jihad's southern Gaza commander, Khaled Mansour.
Rocket fire from Gaza started up again on Sunday morning after six hours of quiet, with sirens sounding in southern Israel.
August 07, 2022
Israeli military says PIJ 'attack tunnel' in Gaza hit
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it hit a PIJ "attack tunnel" in Gaza early Sunday morning
Military spokesperson Ran Kochav told media that the IDF has struck some 140 PIJ targets across the Gaza Strip since the beginning of Operation Breaking Dawn.
Rocket sirens sound in southern Israel
Rocket fire from the Gaza Strip started again on Sunday morning after six hours of quiet, with sirens sounding in southern Israel. Red alert warnings were issued for Ein HaShlosha and Kissufim in the Eshkol Regional Council.