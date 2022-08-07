LIVEBLOG: Tensions high in Jerusalem on Tisha B'Av as Operation Breaking Dawn enters 3rd day

Follow the latest escalation on Israel's southern border

Tensions were high in Jerusalem on Sunday morning as Jewish worshippers were preparing to visit the Temple Mount for Tisha B'Av as Israel's Operation Breaking Dawn against Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorism entered its third day.

On Saturday night, an Israeli airstrike eliminated Islamic Jihad's southern Gaza commander, Khaled Mansour.

Rocket fire from Gaza started up again on Sunday morning after six hours of quiet, with sirens sounding in southern Israel.

