Rocket sirens sound in Jerusalem region amid Tisha B'Av fasting holiday

Thousands of Jews expected on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday

Rocket sirens sounded in the Jerusalem region on Sunday morning amid the Jewish fasting holiday of Tisha B'Av as Israel's military operation against Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorism entered its third day.

Tensions were already high in Jerusalem as thousands of Jews were due to march to the Temple Mount site in the Old City on Sunday to mark the holiday which commemorates the destruction of the temples over 2,000 years ago.

Authorities fear clashes with Palestinian rioters as Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip continues.

Among the pilgrims planning to visit the site is far-right Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir.

The leader of the Otzma Yehudit party said his visit was coordinated a week earlier with Israeli police and Knesset (Israel parliament) guards, insisting that rising tensions over the Israeli military's operation in Gaza would not change his plans.

"We must not give in to Jihad and terror, we are the owners of the State of Israel and the more we feel and act accordingly, the more our enemies will understand the message," Ben Gvir said in a statement.

Earlier this week, before the start of the operation in Gaza, political and security officials were concerned about possible clashes on the Temple Mount during the fast day.

A senior official in Prime Minister Yair Lapid's office, however, said on Saturday evening that "the events of Tisha B'Av should proceed as normal."

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Saturday warned the UN envoy for the Middle East, Tor Wennesland, to prevent Israeli "provocations" on the Temple Mount on Sunday.

For their part, the police have been deployed in force in the Old City and around the Temple Mount, to secure the celebrations of Tisha B'Av

The fast began on Saturday evening and will end on Sunday night.