Israel arrests 20 Islamic Jihad operatives in West Bank

Several raids were carried out in Jenin, in the Tulkarem refugee camp and in small towns

The Israeli army announced the arrest of 20 Palestinians affiliated with the Islamic Jihad terrorist group and suspected of being involved in terrorist activities, during raids overnight from Saturday to Sunday in the West Bank, amid escalating violence in the Gaza Strip.

The operations were carried out by agents of the Shin Bet internal security service and the military-affiliated Border Police.

In a statement, the Israeli army said the arrests took place in the city of Jenin, the Tulkarem refugee camp and other small towns in the West Bank.

The Israel Defense Forces added that its troops were confronted by dozens of Palestinians who threw rocks and explosive devices at them.

The soldiers responded with riot control means and succeeded in dispersing the demonstrators.

All suspects were transferred to security forces for questioning. No injuries were reported in the Israeli ranks.

Islamic Jihad is the main target of Israeli security forces, which said the group has increased terrorist activity in the West Bank in recent weeks.