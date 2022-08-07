Gaza: UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Monday

United Arab Emirates requests closed-door consultations on escalation of violence in recent days

The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency closed-door meeting on Monday to discuss the escalation of violence in recent days between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, announced the meeting in a statement.

The United Arab Emirates requested the meeting, said Afra Mahash al-Hameli, director of strategic communications from the UAE Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Fellow Security Council members China, France, Ireland and Norway endorsed the UAE's petition

"The United Arab Emirates has insisted on the need to restore calm in the Gaza Strip, reduce escalation and preserve the lives of civilians," he said in a statement, adding that Abu Dhabi "expresses its deep concern at the current escalation and calls for the utmost restraint to avoid being dragged into new levels of violence and instability."

During Monday's meeting, members of the Security Council will discuss "current developments and ways to support international efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace," the senior Emirati official said.

Israel has carried out several strikes in Gaza targeting Islamic Jihad as part of the operation launched Friday to tackle what Israeli leaders have described as a concrete and imminent threat from the terrorist group to localities in the south of the country.

Islamic Jihad has fired more than 580 rockets at Israel since Friday, the army said Sunday.