Israel says it hit Islamic Jihad 'attack tunnel' and 140 other targets

Terrorist group has fired nearly 600 rockets at Israel from Gaza Strip since Friday

The Israeli Air Force targeted a Palestinian Islamic Jihad "attack tunnel" in the Gaza Strip on Sunday morning, the army said on the third day of Operation Breaking Dawn.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the tunnel, built several meters underground from the southern Gaza town of Rafah, was to be used to "enter and attack Israel by surprise."

The army clarified that the tunnel does not cross Israeli territory, because Israel has a high-tech underground wall that protects its border with Gaza from attack tunnels that once threatened southern cities.

Military spokesman Brigadier General Ran Kochav told reporters that the IDF has struck 140 Islamic Jihad targets in the Palestinian territory since the start of the operation, which began Friday afternoon with the elimination of the group's commander in northern Gaza.

These targets include the tunnel in question, dozens of military observation posts and sites, several rocket launching positions and eight terrorist squads en route to carry out an attack, he said.

Palestinian rocket fire into southern Israel continued on Sunday, and for the first time since the conflict began, sirens sounded in towns near Jerusalem. Several rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system on the outskirts of the capital.

According to the latest army data, the number of rockets and mortars launched at Israel by Islamic Jihad since Friday stands at nearly 600.

Of these shots, 120 failed in the Gaza Strip. Two of the Jihad's failed rocket attacks claimed the lives of at least seven Palestinians, including children.

The Iron Dome missile defense system has also intercepted some 200 projectiles since Friday.

The military claimed the system achieved a 97 percent success rate in intercepting projectiles fired at populated areas. The system is programmed to ignore rockets that are not considered a threat.

Nevertheless, several homes and other civilian infrastructure in southern Israel were damaged by rocket fire.