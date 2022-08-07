Analysis: The thin line between achievement and miscalculation

Coming hours will determine if Israel and Gaza are headed for an escalation or restoration of calm

There’s no doubt that the elimination of the top command of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, within 48 hours is an achievement for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

And the Israeli military did so while also taking out cross-border terrorist tunnels that endanger Israeli civilians living adjacent to the Gaza Strip, and destroying the terrorist group’s weapons manufacturing infrastructure inside the enclave.

It’s an indication of Israel's superiority vis-à-vis the terrorist organization especially as regards intelligence and operation abilities.

The IDF has been prepared for this operation and waited for the right moment to take its plans out the drawer and put them on the operations table.

As Operation "Breaking Dawn” enters its third day, the IDF can sum up its achievements with satisfaction, and at the same time, signal Islamic Jihad leaders – those of them still alive – that "If you understand our message, we can stop now.”

But history has taught us that this is also the most dangerous moment in any Israeli operation against Gaza militants – the moment when just one small mistake by either side can lead to escalation, and instead of lowering the flames – which both sides seem to want – actually spark a larger conflagration.

The main danger lies in that fine line between taking pride in achievements, and miscalculating events.

In light of the relatively mild reaction by the Islamic terror group in Gaza, Israel’s assessment is that they were surprised by the operation, suffered severe damage and will accept a ceasefire “until the next round.”

But although Islamic Jihad has so far refrained from launching long-range missiles (those fired at Jerusalem Sunday morning were a largely symbolic act) it is continuing to fire short-range rockets and mortar shells almost around the clock at Israeli towns and villages near the Gaza Strip – which in turn obligates the IDF to keep on attacking.

And the entry of Jews Sunday morning into the flashpoint Temple Mount compound in Jerusalem didn’t help.

At present, the fighting is limited, because Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, is staying out. Some even claim Hamas is not unhappy Israel is battling Islamic Jihad, which it sees as a rival who incites Gazans against it.

But Hamas cannot stand idly by if the fighting continues for a long time. If Hamas decides to join in the battle against Israel, it will completely change the scenario. Hamas has a much larger arsenal than Islamic Jihad, and its weaponry is far more deadly and sophisticated.

Which means Operation "Breaking Dawn” is now at a critical juncture. The coming hours will determine in which direction it goes – escalation or reduction.

Both sides would do well to hurry and present their achievements and try end this round – before it’s too late.

Ariel Schmidberg is i24NEWS Head of News